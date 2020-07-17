coronavirus in connecticut

Just Under 150 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Conn., 7 New Deaths

An additional 143 coronavirus cases have been reported in Connecticut since yesterday and there are seven new deaths.

The state's death toll now stands at 4,396.

There were 14,417 reported tests done since yesterday.

The percentage of tests performed that came back positive was just under one percent.

There was no change in coronavirus hospitalizations, leaving the state's total at 66.

Connecticut coronavirus cases have surged in the 20 to 29 age group this past week, followed by ages 30 to 39.

