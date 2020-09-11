Kent Falls State Park to Reopen

Kent Falls State Park has been closed since April because of the COVID-19 pandemic and it will reopen on Saturday.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the park will reopen to the public as of 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The was closed in early April to help mitigate the spread of the virus because of the natural layout of the park, which includes a narrow trail and stairway that did not lend itself to adequate social distancing.

DEEP said restrictions on park features have lessened and the main trail that runs along the falls can be safely re-opened, as long as visitors continue to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Visitors with vehicles registered in Connecticut do not have to pay a parking fee.

Visitors with out-of-state vehicles will be required to pay a $15 parking fee on weekends and $10 on weekdays.

If the park is closed because it has reached capacity, walk-in visitors will not be permitted.