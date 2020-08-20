Lake Compounce to End 2020 Season on Labor Day

Lake Compounce will close for the 2020 season on Labor Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we approach summer’s end and uncertainty remains regarding COVID-19 in areas such as what this fall and winter may look like, we have decided to conclude our 2020 season on Labor Day, Monday, September 7,” a statement on the Lake Compounce website says.

Lake Compounce plans to resume with the Haunted Graveyard and Holiday Lights in 2021.

Lake Compounce opened for the season in July. The park will be extending 2020 silver, gold and gold deluxe season passes to include the 2021 season.

People who bought a discounted 2021 pass extension will be receiving a credit and get next year free.

Because of the pandemic, Lake Compounce has required face coverings in adherence to CDC guidelines, for guests to submit to a temperature check at arrival and to remain six feet away from people who are not in their group.

They are also asking guests to wash hands often with soap and water.

They said they limited the number of people in the park to allow for social distancing and teams performed enhanced sanitizing throughout the day on high-touch surfaces and rides.