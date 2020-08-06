Lamont Announces Additional Funding to Help CT School Districts Reopen This Fall

The state announced it will provide a total of $266 million in funding to help school districts safely reopen this fall.

Lamont said $99 million of the funding was previously allocated to Connecticut school districts.

Most of these funds will come from Connecticut's COVID-19 relief fund.

Of the additional funding, $50 million will be used for staffing. Lamont said this will include social and emotional learning and support for students. The funding will also be used for apprentice teaching, or staff to assist classes with teachers who are not able to return to the classroom.

Some of the funding will also go toward transportation costs. Lamont said some school districts will require additional bus support.

The additional funding will also provide technology to families who don't feel comfortable having their children return to schools to assist with distance learning.

A portion of the funding will also go towards providing PPE and building cleaning.

This additional funding is the largest percentage of the total CRF grant committed to assisting schools in the northeast region, according to Lamont.

Union leaders were pleased with the announcement and called for continued guidance on the necessary safety measures to protect the school community.

“Governor Lamont’s announcement of an additional $166 million to support school reopening plans is welcome news for educators and parents across the state. It demonstrates that the collective voices of teachers, support staff and communities during last week’s car caravans across Connecticut were heard," CEA President Jeff Leake and AFT Connecticut Vice President Mary Yordon said in a joint statement.

“Now is the time to also provide clear, updated safety guidelines rooted in medical studies and scientific research, especially since recent studies show that children and teenagers can spread COVID-19 to other students, adults, and to family and friends at home.

“Failure to strengthen such protections risks creating COVID-19 hot-spots as is happening in other states, and reversing the progress Connecticut has made. We strongly support continuing the progress and improving safety for students, educators and their families.”

New Coronavirus Numbers

Connecticut has seen the lowest coronavirus positivity rate overnight with only 0.2% of tests coming back positive, according to Lamont.

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported for the third day in a row, leaving the total at 4,437.

An additional 20 people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the state total to 50,245.

Seven new hospitalizations have been reported. There are now 66 total hospitalizations.

There were 8,984 reported COVID-19 tests done since yesterday.