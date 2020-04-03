Lamont Calls on Connecticut Residents to Volunteer During Coronavirus Crisis

Gov. Ned Lamont is putting a call out to Connecticut residents to help by volunteering during the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.

The state launched a campaign on Friday seeking volunteers from the general public to help with different providers, such as food banks, those that deliver to the elderly, shelters, and more, according to a release from Gov. Lamont's office.

“During times like this, it is critical that we come together as a community – as a family – and support our neighbors in this response effort,” Gov. Lamont said.

The governor had previously asked people with health care experience to volunteer in hospitals or at COVID-19 testing sites.

"Our frontline providers at food banks, meal delivery services, and shelters need extra help right now, and that is why we are asking for more volunteers to step forward," he said.

There are some guidelines about who can volunteer, laid out by the governor's office:

Volunteers must be 18 or older, and should not volunteer if at risk or compromised. Those who are immunocompromised, over 60, showing symptoms of COVID-19, or live with or care for someone in any of those categories should avoid being in public, including for volunteer efforts. Please stay safe, stay home.

Volunteers do not need to be health care workers. In addition to calling on physicians, nurses, and other medical professionals who may be retired, the state needs community members to help out at food banks, food deliveries to the elderly, and at shelters in a number of ways.

For those who do have a background in health care, the state’s medical community has specific needs at this time. Hospitals have advised the state that they have a high need for critical care nurses and repository therapists.

Every effort is being made to keep volunteers safe. The state and all of the organizations involved are working hard to make sure that everyone helping out can do so as safely as possible. If any volunteers have concerns, they are strongly urged to ask about the safety protocols of the organization they are volunteering.

Volunteers will be sent where they are most needed and feel most comfortable. The volunteer process is centralized so that the state and participating organizations have a clear picture of everyone who can help, and everything that is needed. That way, volunteers can be matched with an opportunity that is most in need of that person’s skillset.

Anyone interested in volunteering can register here.