Lamont Directs Flags Be Lowered to Half-Staff to Honor COVID-19 Victims

Gov. Ned Lamont Wednesday announced he is directing U.S. and State of Connecticut flags to be lowered to half-staff in recognition and mourning of all those who have died and been affected by coronavirus.

The flags will remain lowered until the end of the emergency, according to a release from Lamont's office.

“This global pandemic is impacting the lives of so many families, friends, and loved ones in Connecticut, and we mourn for those who have been impacted,” Gov. Lamont said. “This is an incredibly trying time and a tragic period in our state’s history. I continue to urge every resident of Connecticut to stay home and practice social distancing as much as possible, because not only may your life depend on it, but it could also impact the lives of others.”

Gov. Lamont said his office will send out a notification when flags should return to full-staff.