Lamont Implements Travel Ban on Certain Tractor-Trailers Ahead of Monday's Storm

Governor Ned Lamont is implementing a travel ban preventing certain tractor-trailers from traveling on some major highways during Monday's storm.

The ban will affect all empty and tandem tractor-trailers from traveling on Interstates 84, 91 and 95.

All tractor-trailers will also be prohibited from traveling on Interstate 84, the governor said.

The travel ban will be effective at 5 a.m. on Monday.

❄️🚨 TRAVEL ALERT🚨❄️

Starting at 5AM, Mon 2/1:

-Ban on ALL tractor trailers on I84 + ban on EMPTY and TANDEM tractor trailers on I91 & I95 (COVID-related shipments are exempt)

-All motorists are advised to stay home & off the roads; essential travel only — Connecticut Department of Transportation (@CTDOTOfficial) February 1, 2021

The ban does not affect those providing emergency supplies necessary for the COVID-19 pandemic including vaccines, testing supplies and medications, according to the governor.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.