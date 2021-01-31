Lamont Implements Travel Ban on Certain Tractor-Trailers Ahead of Monday's Storm

Governor Ned Lamont is implementing a travel ban preventing certain tractor-trailers from traveling on some major highways during Monday's storm.
The ban will affect all empty and tandem tractor-trailers from traveling on Interstates 84, 91 and 95.
All tractor-trailers will also be prohibited from traveling on Interstate 84, the governor said.
The travel ban will be effective at 5 a.m. on Monday.
The ban does not affect those providing emergency supplies necessary for the COVID-19 pandemic including vaccines, testing supplies and medications, according to the governor.
The ban will remain in effect until further notice.