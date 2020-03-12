Lamont Issue Order Prohibiting Gatherings of More Than 250 People

Gov. Lamont issued an order on Thursday prohibiting events in Connecticut with more than 250 people in attendance to help control the spread of coronavirus.

The order applies to social and recreational activities, according to the governor.

"They include but are not limited to: community, civic, leisure, sports, parades, concerts, festivals, movie screenings, conventions, fundraisers, and similar activities," Lamont's order states.

Mohegan Sun's website lists several upcoming shows at its arena, including comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, country star Brad Paisley, and En Vogue in April.

Tony Bennett is scheduled to sing at Foxwoods Friday night. Lil' Kim, Styx, and Pitbull are all also on the Foxwoods schedule this month.

The Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford had a Brit Floyd concert scheduled for Saturday and Riverdance 25 performances scheduled March 19-22.

The Brit Floyd show has been rescheduled to Aug. 8, according to Live Nation, which runs the Oakdale.

In Waterbury, the Palace Theater had scheduled a high school performance of "The Wiz" this weekend, "Jersey Boys" on March 17, and "Finding Neverland" March 20-21.

The theater tweeted on Thursday that it was suspending main stage shows through April 30.

The Palace Theater is suspending upcoming main stage performances through April 30, 2020. pic.twitter.com/whPuJkSlku — Palace Theater (@waterburypalace) March 12, 2020

The Bushnell said Thursday that it would close to public performances.

"While art and culture are supposed to bring people together, the quickly evolving information of the past days has shifted public thinking and we are proceeding with enhanced caution. As always, the health and safety of our patrons, staff, and visiting artists is our top priority," The Bushnell said in a statement.

The theater's operators said they will work to reschedule as many events as possible.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the other venues for comment on the governor's decision.