Lamont Signs Order to Continue Use of Telehealth Services

Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order extending the use of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive order will modify certain state laws to allow expanded access to these virtual services.

The governor issued Executive Order No. 7G when the pandemic began last March, which utilized the emergency authority granted to him due to the pandemic to relax certain laws regulating these services.

In July 2020, the Connecticut General Assembly adopted Public Act 20-2 which codified the provisions of the governor's executive order into state statute and provided additional flexibility on these services. However, this act included an expiration date of March 15, 2021, the governor said.

Lamont issued Executive Order No. 10C on Sunday that extends the act's expiration date to April 20, which is the date that the emergency authority granted to him is set to expire.

Lamont emphasized that telehealth services enable healthcare providers to provide for patients without needing to meet in person. Telehealth services utilize electronic methods such as video conferencing and telephones, which effectively supports social distancing measures, according to the governor.

“Telehealth services have been necessary, as well as overwhelmingly popular during the pandemic,” Lamont said in a statement. “Thousands of Connecticut residents have benefited from their expanded use during this difficult time. I am committed to working with the legislature to allow healthcare providers and patients to continue using these services beyond April 20, when this executive order will expire.”

