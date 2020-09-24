coronavirus in connecticut

Lamont to Participate in Roundtable on Pandemic's Impact on Colleges

Gov. Ned Lamont will take part in a roundtable discussion today on the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on higher education.

The discussion will take place at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic at 11:30 a.m.

The governor will be joined by Connecticut State Colleges and Universities President Mark Ojakian, ECSU President Elsa Nunez, and the commissioner of the Department of Public Health, Deidre Gifford. ECSU students and staff will also participate.

Local

Hartford 13 mins ago

2 Hartford Schools in Lockdown After Report of Armed Person in Area

Bridgeport 17 mins ago

Man Found Dead in Car in Bridgeport Had Been Shot: Police

You can watch the event live above in this article when it happens.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutcollegeecsu
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School INTERACTIVE: Your District's Learning Plans Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us