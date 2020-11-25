Lamont to Provide Update on COVID-19 Cases on Eve of Thanksgiving

Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on COVID-19 cases in Connecticut at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

The new information comes just a day before Thanksgiving as cases continue to surge in the state and across the country.

The governor has urged people to enjoy their holiday meals with those in their immediate household only and not hold large gatherings for Thanksgiving this year in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Lamont also announce Tuesday a new fine of $10,000 for businesses found to be violating state COVID-19 restrictions.

You can watch the governor's news conference live above in this article when it happens.