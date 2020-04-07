Lamont to Provide Update on Latest Coronavirus Response in Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to give an update on the state's latest steps to combat the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday.

The governor is expected to speak at 4 p.m.

Earlier Tuesday, the governor said that distance learning in Connecticut would continue past April 20, but he did not yet have a decision on the new deadline.

As of Monday, 6,906 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, and 206 people have died.

On Monday, the governor launched a new public service announcement campaign about his "Stay Safe, Stay Home" message to Connecticut residents, and said that the state may be seeing results from social distancing.

"We are slowly flattening the curve," Lamont said. He said it was being done through increased testing and social distancing.

