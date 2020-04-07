connecticut coronavirus

Lamont to Provide Update on Latest Coronavirus Response in Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to give an update on the state's latest steps to combat the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday.

The governor is expected to speak at 4 p.m.

Earlier Tuesday, the governor said that distance learning in Connecticut would continue past April 20, but he did not yet have a decision on the new deadline.

Local

coronavirus 55 mins ago

Labonne’s Markets to Take Customers’ Temperatures

Bloomfield 1 hour ago

Fresh Air and Education Both Available at Auer Farm

As of Monday, 6,906 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, and 206 people have died.

On Monday, the governor launched a new public service announcement campaign about his "Stay Safe, Stay Home" message to Connecticut residents, and said that the state may be seeing results from social distancing.

"We are slowly flattening the curve," Lamont said. He said it was being done through increased testing and social distancing.

This article tagged under:

connecticut coronaviruscoronavirusCOVID-19testing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us