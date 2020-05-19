Latest Executive Order Extends Restrictions on Gyms, Movie Theaters, Large Gatherings to June 20

The governor's latest executive order Monday night extended the restrictions on large gatherings, indoor gyms, movie theaters, off-track betting and indoor dining until June 20.

The executive order can be modified at any time by Governor Ned Lamont to further extend the restrictions or to end them early.

On May 13, Lamont said he was targeting June 2 for phase two of the state's reopening plan. While he did not say specifically what businesses could open that day, he did say gyms were a possibility to be included in that second phase.

Here is the latest guidance from the state:

Gatherings : All social and recreational gatherings of more than 5 people are prohibited. Religious, spiritual, and worship gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited. This remains in effect until June 20, unless earlier modified.

: All social and recreational gatherings of more than 5 people are prohibited. Religious, spiritual, and worship gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited. This remains in effect until June 20, unless earlier modified. Face Coverings : When in public and a six-foot distance is unavoidable, face coverings are required to be worn. This does not apply to anyone for whom doing so would be contrary to their health because of a medical condition. Guidance on face coverings has been issued to the state's businesses. A CDC video explains how to make a face covering at home.

: When in public and a six-foot distance is unavoidable, face coverings are required to be worn. This does not apply to anyone for whom doing so would be contrary to their health because of a medical condition. Guidance on face coverings has been issued to the state's businesses. A CDC video explains how to make a face covering at home. Offices can resume in-person operations effective May 20 following specific sector rules.

can resume in-person operations effective May 20 following specific sector rules. Retail establishments can resume in-person operations effective May 20 following specific sector rules.

can resume in-person operations effective May 20 following specific sector rules. Restaurants are permitted to provide take-out and delivery services for off-premise consumption, and effective May 20 can serve food for in-person consumption using outdoor dining only and following specific sector rules.

are permitted to provide take-out and delivery services for off-premise consumption, and effective May 20 can serve food for in-person consumption using outdoor dining only and following specific sector rules. Bars that do not serve food remain closed until at least June 20, unless earlier modified.

that do not serve food remain closed until at least June 20, unless earlier modified. Gyms, theaters, nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors remain closed until at least June 20, unless earlier modified.

remain closed until at least June 20, unless earlier modified. Hair salons remain closed and will be permitted to reopen in early June following specific sector rules.

remain closed and will be permitted to reopen in early June following specific sector rules. Schools : In-person classes at all pre-K to 12 schools are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year. Schools should continue distance learning.

: In-person classes at all pre-K to 12 schools are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year. Schools should continue distance learning. Summer camps : Summer camps will be permitted to open effective June 29, 2020. Guidance will be released in the coming days with specific details they must follow to operate.

: Summer camps will be permitted to open effective June 29, 2020. Guidance will be released in the coming days with specific details they must follow to operate. Travelers: Any person coming into Connecticut by any mode of transportation should self-quarantine for 14 days.

Read the governor's latest executive order