Lawmakers to Hold Hearing on Governor's Emergency Powers Amid Pandemic

With Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency orders set to automatically extend this afternoon to continue for another five months, lawmakers are holding a special hearing this morning to review executive orders the governor signed since the COVID-19 crisis began.

On Thursday, Democrats announced the hearing to review each of the 67 orders signed by the governor since the COVID-19 crisis began in March

Their Republican colleagues have been calling for the meeting since the governor signed the extension on Tuesday.

The emergency orders will automatically take effect by 2 p.m. Friday, if no action is taken. However, if the orders are nullified, they’ll be allowed to expire on the original end date, Sept. 9.

During the emergency meeting of the Committee of 10, top Democrats and Republicans along with ranking members of the Public Health Committee will only have two choices, either vote to extend or abolish all of the orders.

There’s a 72-hour window from the moment the governor signs the orders, which means action must be taken by the 2 p.m. Friday deadline or the orders automatically extend.

Republican lawmakers have complained that Democrats are giving the governor free reign.

“He said he needed two weeks. Then after two weeks he said he had to flatten the curve. The curve got flattened and now it’s going on and on and on and on and there’s just one reason after the next to continue this,” State Representative Anne Dauphinais said.

The meeting of the legislative leaders will start Friday at 8 a.m. in the Legislative Office Building.