Less Than 2% of Conn. Coronavirus Tests Done Overnight Come Back Positive

Over 11,500 coronavirus tests were done in Connecticut overnight and less than 2 percent of the tests have come back positive, according to new numbers released by the state on Saturday.

In total, there have been 389,703 coronavirus tests done in Connecticut, including 11,772 tests done overnight. The percentage of positive tests is 1.3 percent.

An additional 158 cases of coronavirus were reported since yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 45,715.

Conn. Dept. of Public Health

Here is a look at the cases by county:

There are currently 150 people hospitalized with COVID-19 including a decrease of 22 since yesterday.

Thirteen additional people died of coronavirus overnight. The death toll is now 4,251.