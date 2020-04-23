coronavirus

LIVE at 4PM: Governor Lamont to Provide Update on Connecticut’s Coronavirus Response

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to hold a news briefing Thursday afternoon to update the public on the state's coronavirus response.

You can watch the briefing at 4 p.m. here in this article.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state was reporting 22,469 total positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with a death toll of 1,544.

Those numbers represented 2,109 new coronavirus cases since the previous day and 121 new deaths. The higher daily numbers were due to a large increase in testing, Lamont said. More than 5,700 tests were processed since Tuesday.

