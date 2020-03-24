Locations for Drive-Though COVID-19 Testing in Connecticut

Several drive-through COVID-19 testing sites have opened in Connecticut and there are now 21 alternate testing sites.
Gov. Ned Lamont urged that no one should arrive at any of the testing locations and ask to be tested.
Anyone experiencing symptoms must consult with their medical provider first, and then they could be referred for testing and can make an appointment at one of these facilities.
Local
Drive-Through COVID-19 Test Sites
The latest list of drive-through testing locations includes:
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Bristol Health -- coronavirus hotline: 860.261.6855.
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington
- Danbury Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Griffin Hospital in Derby. The health hotline is 203-204-1053. If yon need to get tested, call 203-437-6815.
- Hartford Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Mid-State Medical Center in Meriden
- Norwalk Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital in Vernon
- Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford
- Saint Mary’s Hospital in (Waterbury
- St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport
- Stamford Hospital, for information on COVID-19, call 203-276-4111 seven days a week, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- UConn John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington. The COVID-19 Call Center is 860-679-3199 and it is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Waterbury Hospital
- William H. Backus Hospital in Norwich
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
Yale New Haven Health
Yale New Haven Health urges patients who think they have been exposed to coronavirus and develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, to call your doctor immediately and he or she will determine whether diagnostic testing is necessary.
You can reache the Yale New Haven Health COVID-19 call center at 833-275-9644 (833 ASK YNHH.)
Hartford HealthCare
Hartford HealthCare is offering testing at Hartford Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, MidState Medcal Center, William H. Backus Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
To be tested, patients must have a referral through the Hartford HealthCare Clinical Command Center at 860-972-8100 or toll-free 833-621-0600. Callers will have a virtual health visit with a physician who will then order the test if necessary. Patients without a referral will not receive testing at a Hartford HealthCare drive-through testing site.
For more information on COVID-19, you can visit the state's website here or call the state's 2-1-1 hotline.a
Coronavirus Symptoms
The key symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the CDC are:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Symptoms can appear in infected persons two to 14 days after exposure.
Coronavirus Prevention Steps
Steps for prevention from the CDC include:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask
- CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
- Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
Steps to Self-Monitor for Coronavirus
Steps to self-monitor from the CDC include:
- Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever. Also watch for cough or trouble breathing.
- Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing.
- Avoid crowded places (such as shopping centers and movie theaters) and limit your activities in public.
- Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet or 2 meters).
If you do get sick with a fever, cough or have trouble breathing, call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room and communicate with your doctor about your recent travel.
- If you develop symptoms, stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for this 14-day period. Discuss your work situation with your employer before returning to work.
The CDC has a special website set up with details about the coronavirus, including how it spreads and treatment.
Anyone with questions relating to coronavirus can call 2-1-1 or text "CTCOVID" to 898211. The 2-1-1 hotline is available 24 hours a day.
You can also visit the state's coronavirus information website here. Residents are encouraged to check the website for answers to questions before calling the hotline.