Locations for Drive-Though COVID-19 Testing in Connecticut

Several drive-through COVID-19 testing sites have opened in Connecticut and there are now 21 alternate testing sites.

Gov. Ned Lamont urged that no one should arrive at any of the testing locations and ask to be tested.

Anyone experiencing symptoms must consult with their medical provider first, and then they could be referred for testing and can make an appointment at one of these facilities.

Drive-Through COVID-19 Test Sites

The latest list of drive-through testing locations includes:

Yale New Haven Health

Yale New Haven Health urges patients who think they have been exposed to coronavirus and develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, to call your doctor immediately and he or she will determine whether diagnostic testing is necessary.

You can reache the Yale New Haven Health COVID-19 call center at 833-275-9644 (833 ASK YNHH.)

Hartford HealthCare

Hartford HealthCare is offering testing at Hartford Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, MidState Medcal Center, William H. Backus Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.

To be tested, patients must have a referral through the Hartford HealthCare Clinical Command Center at 860-972-8100 or toll-free 833-621-0600. Callers will have a virtual health visit with a physician who will then order the test if necessary. Patients without a referral will not receive testing at a Hartford HealthCare drive-through testing site.

For more information on COVID-19, you can visit the state's website here or call the state's 2-1-1 hotline.