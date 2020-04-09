Long Lines Form Again at Saint Francis Hospital for COVID-19 Testing

There are long lines outside Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford as people wait to get tested for coronavirus.

Saint Francis Hospital has drive-through COVID-19 screening and said testing has been a challenge, from the availability of the tests to the turnaround.

On Wednesday, lines for screening at Saint Francis were dozens of vehicles long.

So far, the hospital has tested more than 6,000 people in four weeks. They said the that they encourage people to come back the next day if the hospital runs out of tests.