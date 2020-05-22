Macy’s to Reopen Select Stores Friday

Macy's will be reopening select stores across Connecticut on Friday morning.

The stores open for in-store shopping are:

Macy's Brass Mill Center

Macy's Crystal

Macy's Connecticut Post

Macy's Danbury Fair

Macy's Shoppes at Buckland Hills

Macy's Stamford Town Center

Macy's Trumbull

Macy's Westfarms

The stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New safety measures will be in place at stores, including enhanced and frequent cleaning in heavily trafficked areas, social distancing to maintain six feet between customers and employees, and plexiglass at select registers, the company said in a press release Friday.

Customers will be able to use contact-free curbside pick-up Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s stores in Connecticut,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s, in a statement. “We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy. Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop.”

Macy's said it is asking employees to wear face masks and doing wellness checks before people report to work.