Many Conn. COVID-19 Testing Sites Closed Thursday Due to Winter Storm

Many of the state's coronavirus testing sites will be closed on Thursday with a winter storm expected to possibly dump a foot of snow in some areas.

All Hartford HealthCare COVID-19 drive-through test sites will be closed on Thursday due to the storm. Patients who need to be tested should visit any of the nine test locations on Wednesday or Friday. For a list of test locations and hours of operation, visit HartfordHealthCare.org/testing.

Trinity Health of New England announced their testing sites at Johnson Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital will be closed on Thursday because of the weather. For a list of Trinity Health of New England testing sites, click here or call 203-709-6848.

Yale New Haven Health also announced the closure of its testing sites on Thursday, including all drive-up and walk-up locations across the state and at Mohegan Sun. Patients will scheduled testing appoints for Thursday will be contacted and asked to reschedule. All sites are expected to reopen on Friday. For a complete list of YNNHS testing sites, click here.

In addition, all Community Health Center COVID-19 testing sites will be closed and are expected to resume regular hours starting Friday at 8:30 a.m. For CHC testing information, click here.