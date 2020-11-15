Mark Twain House & Museum

Mark Twain House Closes Over COVID-19 Concerns

The Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford will remain closed for at least two weeks because of COVID-19 concerns.

The closure will be effective from Nov. 16 through at least Nov. 30.

"We were one of the first museums to safely re-open back in June and we are grateful for the support you have given us over the past five months. Despite the reduced capacity of visitors on our tours, you came out in great numbers to show your appreciation of this historic home and the legacy of Mark Twain," the museum said in a statement.

"We look forward to welcoming you back to the museum as soon as we feel the situation is safe enough to do so," the statement continued.

The museum will still host virtual events and accept donations.

