Masks Now Required in Newington Town Buildings, Fireworks Postponed

‘Mask Required’ signs were posted on the entrances to Newington Town Hall, police department, community center, and library on Monday.

As of Monday August 2, 2021, town leaders started mandating masks inside for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Gary Toubman, who lives in Newington, said he is all for it. “We have town officials who listen to the public health experts at the state and local level. You can’t be too careful. This is a very infectious disease, even those with vaccines can be carriers,” said Toubman.

This renewed mask mandate is in response to the delta variant spreading quickly across our state and country. The CDC and Connecticut Department of Public Health is warning people to mask-up in indoor public places.

Middlesex County is the latest county in the state to reach the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended threshold for universal indoor masking, according to the latest data from the agency's COVID Data Tracker.

Parents dropping their kids off at a summer camp at the community center had mixed opinions. “Particularly for the kids I do think they should be wearing masks inside,” said Genesis Feliciano. Her six-year-old daughter attends camp.

Feliciano said her daughter had already been wearing a mask while inside at camp and previously this past school year. “She’s ok with it. She knows she can get sick if she takes it off inside. When we’re outside, she’s kind of noncompliant, but when we’re inside, she’s very good with it.”

But Amanda Miano said her daughter has not been wearing a mask while at camp and Miano said she thinks masks should not be required now.

“I think ridiculous because they’ve been here all summer, no one has caught anything and it’s absolutely ridiculous, this whole entire thing,” said Miano.

An increase in COVID cases was also the reason why the Newington Police Department canceled its National Night Out. It was scheduled for Tuesday, August 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A police spokesperson explained that they wanted to protect the health of the community members and their officers and prevent any potential outbreak.

Newington Parks and Recreation Monday announced its fireworks display planned for Friday has now been postponed indefinitely due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a post on Facebook, the Parks and Rec said it would reschedule the fireworks when it is safe to do so.

Also, as more COVID-19 cases spread, town leaders decided to close Churchill Pool on Monday for a full deep cleaning, in line with their COVID sanitation protocols. Mill Pond Pool was closed and cleaned on Sunday.

Toubman swims at the town pools three to four times a week and said he’s in favor of the deep cleaning.

“I’m there more often than most people. I think it’s a great idea. You can’t be too careful. I trust that they’re doing the right thing,” said Toubman.