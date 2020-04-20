Masks or Cloth Face Coverings Required in Public in Conn. Starting Tonight to Slow COVID-19

Masks or cloth face coverings will be required in public in Connecticut starting tonight in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus as the number of cases nears 18,000 and the death toll passes 1,000.

Starting tonight at 8 p.m., face masks or cloth face coverings are required in public when close contact is unavoidable. The mask or cloth face cover must cover your nose and mouth.

Governor Ned Lamont signed the executive order last week to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

"If you are walking around and you are in a crowded area and you can't keep that six feet of distance, then you should probably, you should, must, wear a mask to protect yourself if you can't keep social distancing," Lamont said.

The masks and coverings are to be worn in public wherever the six feet social distancing is unavoidable, which includes employees at work.

Riders in taxis, cars, ride-sharing services or public transportation must always wear a mask. In addition, anyone at a semi-enclosed transit stop or waiting area must wear a face covering.

The governor's recommendation is for cloth face masks, not surgical masks or N95 respirators, said Josh Geballe, the state's chief operating officer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the benefit of wearing a face mask is to protect others in case you are sick and when social distancing is difficult to maintain.

The CDC is now recommending people where face masks when out in the public, so what do you need to know about covering your face and mouth.

Here are a few tips to remember when it comes to face masks and coverings:

Medical experts recommend choosing a fabric that is tightly woven to try and create double, even triple layering for your face.

When it comes to your mask, try not to touch it until you're ready to take it off of your face.

Make sure you wash your reusable mask in between uses.

There are countless videos online that can help you learn to make your own cloth face mask to protect against the coronavirus, but there’s a lot more to it than you might think. We’ll walk you through how to make an easy no-sew mask and what you need to know about using a mask to stay safe.

There are various tutorials on how you can make a cloth mask out of materials you probably have in your home.

In Connecticut, the number of coronavirus cases have now exceeded 17,950 and nearly 1,130 deaths have been reported.