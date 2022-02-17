Masks Will Continue Being Required in Waterbury Public Schools

Face masks will continue to be required in Waterbury Public Schools.

The school district hasn't yet met its criteria to drop the mandate. In order for the mask mandate to be dropped, two of the following criteria must be met:

Vaccine prevalence: greater than 80%

Rates of positivity in the community: less than 10%

New cases: less than 15 per 100,000

Presently, the school district only meets one of the above criteria. The rate of positivity stands at 7.5%, officials said.

School officials hope to check the above criteria weekly to see when the mandate can be lifted.

Another major school district in Connecticut announced that they'll be requiring the use of face masks through at least April 1.

The statewide mask mandate for schools and childcare centers is set to expire at the end of the month. The Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Connecticut Department of Education said they're in the process of providing public health guidance for the state's schools as COVID-19 levels decrease in the state.