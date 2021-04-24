Mass COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Ridgefield to Close in Phased-Out Shut Down

The Town of Ridgefield announced that they're closing the mass vaccination site at Yanity Gym in a phased-out shut down.

Town officials said the clinic, held in partnership with RVNAhealth, will offer a final round of first doses at the vaccination site on April 29 and 30.

Second doses will continue at the clinic through May and they anticipate that they'll completely shut down by May 27.

The clinic said all second doses originally scheduled at the gym will be honored. Those who receive the first dose of the vaccine at Yanity Gym during the month of May can do so if appointments allow, however second doses will need to be administered elsewhere, town officials said.

"With so many Ridgefielders already vaccinated, we feel it is time to return Yanity to the town as a recreational facility," First Selectman Rudy Marconi said in a statement. "The are many other opportunities now to receive a vaccine, so there is less demand for a mass vaccination site."

Anyone 18 and up who wishes to receive the vaccine before the clinic closes can do so by scheduling an appointment. The Moderna vaccine will be administered and anyone can make an appointment by emailing pio@ridgefieldoem.org or calling the town helpline at 203-431-2718. The helpline will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"We are very happy with the work that we have done with the Town of Ridgefield at Yanity Gym and at RVNAhealth, we look forward to turning our attention to home bound residents in our service area, as well as populations in neighboring towns who have not yet had access to the vaccine," said RVNAhealth President and CEO Theresa Santoro.

The town said those who wish to get the vaccine will be able to do so at one of the many other locations in the area.

Beginning next month, venues are set to begin hosting events like weddings and banquets. The preparations come after Governor Lamont announced rollbacks in COVID-19 restrictions set to begin in May.