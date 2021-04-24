Mass COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Ridgefield to Close in Phased-Out Shut Down

The Town of Ridgefield announced that they're closing the mass vaccination site at Yanity Gym in a phased-out shut down.
Town officials said the clinic, held in partnership with RVNAhealth, will offer a final round of first doses at the vaccination site on April 29 and 30.
Second doses will continue at the clinic through May and they anticipate that they'll completely shut down by May 27.
Local
The clinic said all second doses originally scheduled at the gym will be honored. Those who receive the first dose of the vaccine at Yanity Gym during the month of May can do so if appointments allow, however second doses will need to be administered elsewhere, town officials said.
"With so many Ridgefielders already vaccinated, we feel it is time to return Yanity to the town as a recreational facility," First Selectman Rudy Marconi said in a statement. "The are many other opportunities now to receive a vaccine, so there is less demand for a mass vaccination site."
Anyone 18 and up who wishes to receive the vaccine before the clinic closes can do so by scheduling an appointment. The Moderna vaccine will be administered and anyone can make an appointment by emailing pio@ridgefieldoem.org or calling the town helpline at 203-431-2718. The helpline will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
"We are very happy with the work that we have done with the Town of Ridgefield at Yanity Gym and at RVNAhealth, we look forward to turning our attention to home bound residents in our service area, as well as populations in neighboring towns who have not yet had access to the vaccine," said RVNAhealth President and CEO Theresa Santoro.
The town said those who wish to get the vaccine will be able to do so at one of the many other locations in the area.
How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut
By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.
Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.
- Fill out the form to let the Department of Public health know you are interested in creating an account in VAMS. If you are currently eligible to receive the vaccine then you should receive an email from VAMS to complete your registration within 12 hours. Click here to create an account.
- Check for an email from no-reply@mail.vams.cdc.gov. Click on the link in the email and create your account. You will be prompted to retrieve a code that will be emailed to you. You will need to create a password and store it in a safe place.
- If you forgot your password, the "forgot password" link on the login page can only be used if you have created a password as part of your VAMS registration.
- Complete your VAMS registration.
- The first question that will be asked in VAMS is “Have you already registered as a vaccine recipient with VAMS?” The answer to this question is “No.”
- Questions with a red asterisk are mandatory.
- Insurance information does not need to be entered.
- You will be prompted to share some additional information about yourself.
- In order for VAMS to recognize your option chosen for race, click on your choice in the box on the left and click the right-pointing arrow to move your choice to the box on the right.
- Use your zip code to search for clinics near you in VAMS.
- The system will automatically search for clinics within a 10-mile radius of your zip code, but you may choose up to 100 miles from the dropdown menu, which might provide more clinic locations in your search results.
- You might need to check multiple clinic locations to find an available appointment. Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.
Providers With Their Own Vaccine Sign-Ups
- CVS Pharmacy
- Bridgeport
- Bristol
- Colchester
- Coventry
- Danbury
- Enfield
- Guilford
- Hamden
- Hartford
- New Britain
- New Haven
- Norwalk
- Putnam
- Uncasville
- Waterbury
- Waterford
- Willimantic
- Windsor Locks
- Winsted
- Hartford Healthcare
- Middlesex Health
- UCONN Health
- Stamford Health
- Walgreens: Access the scheduler here
- Canaan
- Canterbury
- Dayville
- Jewett City
- Litchfield
- Moosup
- Putnam
- Stafford Springs
- Terryville
- Thomaston
- Torrington
- Watertown
- Walmart. Click here to schedule your vaccine
- Bristol
- East Windsor
- Hartford
- New Haven
- North Windham
- Norwalk
- Torrington
- Waterbury
- West Haven
- Yale New Haven Health