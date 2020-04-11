Mayor of New Haven to Hold COVID-19 Briefing Saturday Afternoon

The mayor of New Haven will hold a briefing on Saturday afternoon to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19 and the impact the virus is having on the city.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond will host a virtual press availability at 3:00 p.m.

All briefings are uploaded to the Mayor’s YouTube Page at bit.ly/MayorYouTube.

New Haven has 477 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to statistics the state released on Friday.

The state of Connecticut has more than 10,500 cases of coronavirus and over 440 deaths.