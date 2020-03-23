Hartford

Meal Distribution Sites Added in Hartford During COVID-19 Outbreak

The City of Hartford is adding meal distribution sites across the city during the coronavirus outbreak.

There are now 16 new meal distribution sites that will be open for three hours each, three times a week beginning on Monday.

Each site is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

  • Achievement First on Greenfield Street
  • Classical Magnet School on Woodland Street
  • Rawson School on Holcomb Street
  • Weaver High School on Granby Street
  • Global Communications Academy on Edwards Street
  • SAND School on Main Street
  • Wish Museum School on Barbour Street
  • Hartford Public High School on Forest Street
  • Kennelly School on White Street
  • Moylan School - ELAMS on Catherine Street
  • Parkville Community School on New Park Avenue
  • Sanchez School on Babcock Street
  • Bellizzi School on South Street
  • Betances Early Reading School on Charter Oak Avenue
  • Burr School on Wethersfield Avenue
  • Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy on Vernon Street

The meal sites are for Hartford Public Schools and Capitol Region Education Council students, according to the city.

The city said they also plan to distribute Chromebooks to students at the meal distribution sites starting Monday. Hartford Public Schools plan to launch online learning next Monday.

