Meal Distribution Sites Added in Hartford During COVID-19 Outbreak

The City of Hartford is adding meal distribution sites across the city during the coronavirus outbreak.

There are now 16 new meal distribution sites that will be open for three hours each, three times a week beginning on Monday.

Each site is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Achievement First on Greenfield Street

Classical Magnet School on Woodland Street

Rawson School on Holcomb Street

Weaver High School on Granby Street

Global Communications Academy on Edwards Street

SAND School on Main Street

Wish Museum School on Barbour Street

Hartford Public High School on Forest Street

Kennelly School on White Street

Moylan School - ELAMS on Catherine Street

Parkville Community School on New Park Avenue

Sanchez School on Babcock Street

Bellizzi School on South Street

Betances Early Reading School on Charter Oak Avenue

Burr School on Wethersfield Avenue

Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy on Vernon Street

The meal sites are for Hartford Public Schools and Capitol Region Education Council students, according to the city.

The city said they also plan to distribute Chromebooks to students at the meal distribution sites starting Monday. Hartford Public Schools plan to launch online learning next Monday.