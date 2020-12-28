Member of Governor Lamont's Staff Tests Positive for COVID-19

A member of Gov. Ned Lamont’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the governor’s office. The person was wearing a mask and maintained a social distance from the governor during a brief interaction.

Paul Mounds, chief of staff for the office of the governor, released a statement Monday saying the staff member who tested positive for the novel coronavirus was in the office as recently as Wednesday, Dec. 23, but had only brief interaction with the governor from an appropriate social distance while wearing a mask and the governor will not be self-quarantining.

The governor’s office said the governor and his staff are tested twice per week and there are no additional positive test results within the administration.

“This is another sign that the virus continues to spread across our state, and we all must keep our guard up,” Mounds said in a statement. “We all must limit gatherings, wash our hands, keep a distance, and most importantly, keep wearing our face coverings. We have limited the number of staff working in the office, encouraging telework across our departments with the goal of minimizing contact among individuals, and that will continue to be how our office operates moving forward.”