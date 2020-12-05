Member of Governor's Staff Tests Positive for COVID-19

A member of Governor Ned Lamont's staff has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Chief of Staff Paul Mounds.

The staffer was in proximity of the governor, but he does not meet the criteria for close contact as outlined in CDC guidelines, according to Mounds.

The individual is experiencing mild symptoms and is currently in self-isolation, Mounds said.

Contact tracing is underway and all members of the Lamont administration who have been in close contact with the staffer will self-quarantine, according to the chief of staff.

The governor is feeling well and will be at his private residence through the weekend. He does not have any events scheduled.

Mounds said Lamont will undergo regularly scheduled COVID-19 testing in the coming days.

“We have implemented further protocols to limit contact with the governor, but this is yet another reminder that the virus is spreading across our state and across the country,” Mounds said in a statement.

“We all must continue to keep our guard up by wearing masks, avoiding gatherings, and taking necessary precautions like washing our hands regularly. Our administration, as we have demonstrated already, will take this case seriously and abide by the guidelines," he continued.

In mid-November, Lamont's Director of Communications, Max Reiss, tested positive for COVID-19. Also in November, a member of Lamont’s security detail tested positive for COVID-19. The governor was in self-quarantine following notification of these positive tests.