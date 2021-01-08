Member of Lt. Governor's Staff Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Chief of Staff for Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz announced that a member of her staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member took a COVID test on Thursday and received the positive test result Friday evening, according to Chief of Staff Adam Joseph.

This is the first known COVID case within Bysiewicz's office.

The person who tested positive has not shown any symptoms and is at home quarantining for 14 days, Joseph said.

The Lt. governor was in close contact with the individual. She tested negative for the virus on Thursday and will work remotely while self-isolating, according to her chief of staff.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have taken steps to limit the number of staff working in the office and have encouraged staff members to telework. But this is another reminder that we all must continue to take precautions to defeat the spread of COVID-19," Joseph said in a statement.

"It’s critical that we continue to wear a mask, wash our hands, watch our distance, and get vaccinated when eligible. Our office will continue to follow all public health guidelines and protocols,” he continued.