Member of Yale Community Tests Presumptive Positive for COVID-19, Another 2 People Being Evaluated

A member of the Yale community has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus and another two people are being evaluated.

Another community member and a household contact are also undergoing diagnostic evaluations. Officials said they are waiting for the test results for all three people, who are currently receiving care at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Eleven people in Connecticut have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest statistics from the State Public Health Lab.

Of those, eight cases are in Fairfield County and three are in Litchfield County. One is a child under 20, one is a person ages 20-29, one is a person ages 30-39, three are people ages 40-49, one is 50-59, three cases are people ages 60-69, and one is a person 70 or older.

Another 125 tests have come back negative.