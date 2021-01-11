Meriden Officials Warn of COVID-19 Contact Tracing Scams

The Meriden Health and Human Services Department and the Meriden Police Department said members of the general public are receiving calls from scammers posing as COVID-19 contact tracers and they are requesting private information, such as financial information and social security numbers.

Meriden officials said contact tracers will ask for medical symptoms and about anyone with whom you’ve had contact. They will not ask for personal financial information or your social security number.

They said calls or requests for private information like social security numbers or financial information are fraudulent in nature and should be reported to the Meriden Police Department non-emergency line at 203-238-1911.

Effective contact tracing is key to mitigating the spread of the coronavirus, experts say. Here’s how it works.

Tips to Protect Yourself from Scams

Never share your personal or financial information via email, text messages or over the phone.

Be cautious if you're being pressured to share any information or make a payment immediately.

Scammers often alter their number to trick you into answering or responding.

Government agencies will never call you to ask for personal information or money.

If you think you've been a victim of a coronavirus scam, contact law enforcement immediately.

More Information

Get more information about scam calls and texts on the CDC website regarding “COVID-19 Related Phone Scams and Phishing Attacks.”