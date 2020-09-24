Meriden to Allow High School Football to Be Played This Fall

The City of Meriden said Thursday it will allow high school football to be played this fall.

It is unclear what exactly the announcement will mean for the city's high school football teams since the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference decided earlier this month that it would not move ahead with a season after the Department of Public Health deemed the sport high-risk for COVID-19 transmission.

The CIAC said football teams could choose to play as club sports outside the governance of the organization and there are also several people working to set up independent private football leagues.

Meriden is not recommending that teams play this fall, but in a news release on Thursday said city officials recognize that football games may occur either as a club sport or in one of the private leagues.

City Manager Tim Coon told NBC Connecticut Meriden will not prohibit the teams from using city fields if and when they do play.

City health officials have put together a strict set of requirements for the games to be played: