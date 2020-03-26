Metro-North Announces New Essential Service Schedule

Metro-North Railroad will begin an amended Saturday schedule, called "Essential Service," beginning Friday, March 27.

The new schedule will be in place on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines until further notice, the railroad announced Thursday.

As part of the new schedule, additional trains will be running in the morning and afternoon peak periods, with hourly service during off-peak mid-day and evening periods.

"The amended schedule will provide all-day service for healthcare workers, first responders and essential employees who are on the frontlines of this public health crisis, from early in the morning until after midnight," the railroad said in its announcement.

Off-peak fares will be in place for this special schedule.

For real-time train info, visit the MTA website.