Metro-North Limits Accepting Cash Due to Coronavirus

Metro-North is making some changes due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus and that includes no longer accepting cash fare payments at its ticket counters or on trains to reduce hand-to-hand contact.

Customers can still use cash at a ticket vending machine. You can also use a credit card or MTA eTix to pay directly from your smartphone.

Metro-North is also closing it Lost and Found Office on the lower level of Grand Central Terminal.

Anyone who left an item on a train or in one of the stations should file the initial claim online.

Metro-North said it is disinfecting stations twice each day, sanitizing trains daily and completely cleaning trains every 72 hours.

To adhere to New York State guidelines, Metro-North is temporarily station ticket offices in Bronxville, Croton-Harmon, Mount Vernon East, New Rochelle,North White Plains, Rye, Tarrytown and White Plains.