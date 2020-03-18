Coronavirus Outbreak

Metro-North Limits Accepting Cash Due to Coronavirus

metro-north generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Metro-North is making some changes due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus and that includes no longer accepting cash fare payments at its ticket counters or on trains to reduce hand-to-hand contact.

Customers can still use cash at a ticket vending machine. You can also use a credit card or MTA eTix to pay directly from your smartphone.

Metro-North is also closing it Lost and Found Office on the lower level of Grand Central Terminal.

News

East Hampton 22 mins ago

East Hampton Restaurant Offers Free Meals to Senior Citizens

New London 2 hours ago

Firefighters Rescue Man From Water at New London Marina

Anyone who left an item on a train or in one of the stations should file the initial claim online.

Metro-North said it is disinfecting stations twice each day, sanitizing trains daily and completely cleaning trains every 72 hours. 

To adhere to New York State guidelines, Metro-North is temporarily station ticket offices in Bronxville, Croton-Harmon, Mount Vernon East, New Rochelle,North White Plains, Rye, Tarrytown and White Plains.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus OutbreakcoronavirusMetro-North
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us