mask mandate

Metro-North No Longer Requiring Masks on Trains in Connecticut

metro-north generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Metro-North travelers will no longer be required to wear face masks on trains in Connecticut.

The change comes after New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the end of the mask mandate on mass transit systems including on subways, buses and more.

New York Ends Mask Requirement for Subways, Buses and Other Mass Transit

It's still recommended that travelers wear face coverings on public transit, but it's not required.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In April, the mask mandate for several other transportation services in Connecticut was lifted. This included CT Transit, the Hartford Line, and Shore Line East services and facilities.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

mask mandateCOVID-19coronavirus in connecticutMetro-North
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us