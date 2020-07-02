MGM Springfield to Reopen Mid-July

MGM Springfield announced they are reopening mid-July following their closure earlier this year amid coronavirus concerns.

A spokesperson for MGM Springfield said they will reopen in a limited capacity to the public starting on July 13 at 10 a.m.

The reopening will not include hotel services at this time. They say additional venues and the hotel will open in the coming weeks and months.

Some slot machines will be turned off to allow six feet between players. Poker, roulette and craps will not be available in the casino's first phase of reopening.

“When we reopen our doors, we do so with the health and safety of our guests and employees as our number one priority. The property will look a little different, but the great experience at MGM Springfield will remain the same. We look forward to welcoming our guests back," said Chris Kelley, president of the Northeast Group, MGM Resorts.

The resort has come up with a "Seven-Point Safety Plan" to enact a set of protocols and procedures with medical and scientific experts to prevent the spread of the virus, protect customers and employees and respond to potential new cases.

Below are some initiatives that MGM Springfield plans to utilize:

Employee screening, temperature checks and COVID-19 specific training.

Employees and guests will be required to wear masks in public areas. Masks will be provided free of charge.

A physical distancing policy will be implemented, with floor guides serving as reminders.

For areas where physical distancing presents challenges, plexiglass barriers will be installed, or other measures will be used to reduce risks.

Standalone handwashing stations designed by MGM Resorts conveniently located on the casino floor.

In addition to increased and enhanced routine cleaning of guestrooms (where applicable) and public spaces based on CDC guidance, electrostatic sprayers will be utilized in many large public spaces so that disinfectant is applied efficiently.

Digital menus will be available to view on personal mobile devices via QR codes in the resort’s food and beverage outlets.

To minimize groups congregating while they wait, restaurant guests will receive text message notification when their tables are ready.

MGM has compiled an internal team and processes to respond if a guest or employee tests positive for COVID-19. If a guest tests positive after visiting an MGM property, they are asked to alert the company through a special email address (covid19@mgmresorts.com). The company will immediately report any positive test results to the local health department and assist with contact tracing to support the health department investigators.

An invitation-only event will be held prior to their reopening, their spokesperson said.

For more information on MGM Springfield's reopening, visit their website.