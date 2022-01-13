Middle School in Manchester Closed Friday Due to Staffing Shortage

manchester schools

A middle school in Manchester will be closed Friday because of a staffing shortage related to COVID-19, school officials said.

Manchester Public Schools said Illing Middle School will be closed. All other schools in the district will remain open.

Superintendent Matt Geary said the short-notice decision was an extremely difficult one, as it's an inconvenience for families.

Geary said the school doesn't have enough staff available "to ensure the health and safety of everyone."

Schools are required to have 180 days of instruction every year. Manchester had 181 scheduled instruction days and the school district said they'll decide when to make the day up later in the year.

Since Wednesday, 12 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Illing Middle School, school officials said.

