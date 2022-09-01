Middlesex Health Lifts COVID-Related Visitor Restrictions

Middlesex Health is lifting its COVID-19-related visitor restrictions, effective Thursday.

Middlesex Health locations, including Middlesex Hospital, satellite outpatient locations and ambulatory settings, will no longer limit the number of people allowed to visit a patient and COVID-19-positive patients will now be allowed visitors, according to Middlesex Health.

The exception to the changes are at the Middlesex Health Pregnancy & Birth Center and the health system’s inpatient behavioral health unit.

The minimum age requirement to visit a patient is also changing. Visitors can now be 2 or older.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Federal guidelines require visitors to wear a face mask at all Middlesex Health locations and visitors will also continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival.

Middlesex Health said the changes to the visitor restrictions are being made because of feedback from patients and visitors and because the health system has the proper safety protocols in place, such as requiring all patients, staff and visitors to wear masks.

Visiting hours at Middlesex Hospital, at 28 Crescent St. in Middletown, are 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and during the weekend. Visitors must register at the front desk in the hospital lobby.

Visiting hours for Middlesex Hospital’s inpatient behavioral health unit are different. Patients may receive visitors seven days a week, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Patients will be allowed two visitors at a time.

Middlesex Health’s Pregnancy & Birth Center patients are now allowed two visitors at a time in a patient room plus a primary support person. Two additional visitors may wait in a nearby waiting room until it is their turn to see a patient. Siblings can visit their parents as long as they are 2 or older.

Some individuals are allowed to visit Middlesex Hospital 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including:

Emergency Department visitors

Individuals making compassionate visits

Individuals visiting patients with disabilities as a designated support person to support disability needs

Birthing partners for the Pregnancy & Birth Center

Visitors accompanying pediatric patients

Clergy

If visitors arrive when the hospital lobby is closed, they should go to the hospital’s Emergency Department main entrance.