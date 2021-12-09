Middlesex Health Tightens Visitor Policy Amid Increase in COVID-19 Rate in CT

Middlesex Health is tightening its visitor policy at all its facilities, effective today, because of the increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut.

Limit on Visitors

All Middlesex Health locations, including Middlesex Hospital, outpatient locations and ambulatory settings, will now allow patients one visitor per day unless they are on respiratory precautions, such as presumed or confirmed COVID-19 patients.

No Visitors for COVID-19 Patients, Patients With Respiratory Precautions

Patients who are on respiratory precautions, such as presumed or confirmed COVID-19 patients, will not be allowed visitors.

Face Mask Requirements

All visitors must wear a face mask at all times, including in patients' rooms, and they will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when they arrive.

Face masks are required in health care settings, regardless of whether you’ve been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Visiting Hours, Visitor Policies

Visiting hours at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, are 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the weekdays and during the weekend. Visitors must register at the front desk in the hospital lobby and be 16 or older unless granted special permission.

Visiting hours for Middlesex Hospital’s inpatient behavioral health unit are different. Patients staying on this unit may receive visitors seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors must be 16 or older. Patients are allowed one visitor per day, and the visitor must be the same person for both timeframes each day.

One visitor can accompany Middlesex Health’s Emergency Department patients 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay, and they can enter through the Emergency Department entrance. Pregnancy and Birth Center patients may have one visitor throughout their stay in addition to their primary support person.

Exceptions

Some exceptions to these rules include visitors making compassionate care visits, visitors making disability care visits, birthing partners for pregnancy and birth center patients, pediatric patients, and clergy visits. Members of the clergy should not visit patients who are on special respiratory precautions unless it is a compassionate visit, according to Middlesex Health.

Visitors arriving under these special circumstances may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If they arrive when the hospital lobby is closed, they should go to the emergency department main entrance.

Get more information here.