Middletown Closes All City Buildings Due to COVID-19 Outbreak Among Employees

Middletown will close all of its city buildings for nearly two weeks beginning Wednesday due to an outbreak of COIVD-19 cases among city employees, according to Mayor Ben Florsheim.

The mayor said all of the infected employees work in non-public-facing jobs outside City Hall. The outbreak has led to a large number of employees needing to quarantine.

"In the past 24 hours, as more information came to light suggesting a widespread outbreak would be possible without immediate action to restrict the spread of disease, we came to the decision that the best option for the safety of our staff and the public is to work fully remotely until after New Year’s,” Mayor Florsheim said.

The outbreak initiated at an off-site work location that is not open to the public and city health officials do not believe there is any risk to members of the public who visited city buildings in the last few days, according to Florsheim.

The mayor expects to reopen city facilities on Monday, January 4.