Middletown High School is dismissing early Thursday because of staffing shortages due to COVID-19.

A message on the school district’s website says the high school will dismiss at 11 a.m.

COVID-19-related staffing issues have impacted schools in Ansonia as well.

Ansonia Public Schools opened Monday after winter break but closed for the rest of the week because of staffing shortages.