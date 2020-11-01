Middletown

Middletown High School Goes Remote After Student, Teacher Test Positive for COVID-19

Middletown High School is switching to remote learning for two weeks after a student and teacher tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.

Students will learn online starting Monday, Nov. 2 and ending Monday, Nov. 16, school officials said.

Superintendent of Middletown Public Schools, Dr. Michael Conner, is urging families, students and staff to take advantage of the weekly testing available at district schools.

The next weekly testing location will be Snow School on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Testing will be available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The school district's pilot program is the first of its kind in the state, where the school district is offering the testing with the help the State of Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont, Commissioner Miguel Cardona, the Department of Education and Middletown's Community Health Center, according to Conner.

"The health and safety of our students, teachers, administrators, and families is our highest priority," Conner said in a statement.

No other schools in the district will be switching their learning models at this time.

