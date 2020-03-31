Milford Reports First Death Due to Coronavirus

The City of Milford has reported the first death of a resident due to complications of coronavirus.

City officials said they learned of the person's death on Tuesday. The patient was a woman in her late 70's.

“On behalf of the City of Milford, I extend our deepest condolences to family and friends who are mourning this loss,” Milford Mayor Ben Blake said in a statement.

“As COVID-19 continues to spread in our community, we must continue to come together and do our part as individuals and as a community to prevent the spread of this virus," he added.

“As we continue to receive reports on a daily basis of positive cases within our community, I encourage each of you to truly practice social distancing as it is the best tool we have in the fight against COVID-19.” Milford Health Director Deepa Joseph said.

The Milford Health Department said they continue to monitor cases and will identify and notify contacts.

Right now, there are 17 positive cases of coronavirus in Milford.

There are more than 2,500 cases of coronavirus statewide and at least 36 people have died.