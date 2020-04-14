Mohegan Sun to Remain Closed Through April 30

Mohegan Sun announced Tuesday that it will remain closed through at least April 30.

The resort casino tweeted and posted a message on its website about the decision to remain closed for now.

"Our team is dedicated to service our guests and we can't wait until the day we can open our doors wide and welcome you back," the message said. "Unfortunately, the current circumstances do not allow us to reopen and Mohegan Sun will remain closed through April 30th."

Both Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino agreed to shut down in mid-March. The casinos are on soverign land and aren't required to follow the governor's directives, but both have been working with Lamont's office during the COVID-19 crisis, according to Gov. Lamont.

The governor has extended his directive to keep non-essential businesses closed through May 20. It is not clear if Mohegan Sun will push its April 30 date later if asked to do so by Lamont.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Mohegan Sun and to Foxwoods for comment.