Mohegan Sun Unveils Casino Safety Measures

Mohegan Sun offered a look at the steps it has taken to protect customers and employees in its casino during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mohegan Sun unveiled new safety measures Thursday it has put into place to protect customers and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mohegan Sun casino showed off new safety precautions it will be taking to protect customers and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.
This article tagged under:

mohegan suncoronaviruscoronavirus in connecticutCasinos

