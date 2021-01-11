mohegan sun

Mohegan Sun's Sun Wine & Food Festival Postponed Until 2022

Mohegan Sun's annual Sun Wine & Food Festival has been postponed until 2022 due to COVID-19.

Casino officials said the event is one of Mohegan Sun's largest property-wide events and the difficult decision to postpone was made due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mohegan Sun said over the past 17 years, the Sun Wine & Food Fest has become a four-day, multi-event festival that welcomes thousands of guests and features dozens of local and nationally acclaimed chefs. Hundreds of vendors are also showcased for guests.

"Sun Wine & Food Fest brings people from all over for the same reason – to celebrate and experience the incredible art and joy of the culinary world," the casino said in part in a release.

According to the casino, despite this year's event being canceled, Mohegan Sun is still looking to support partners and the culinary community. For sponsorship information, click here. For event exhibitor and participation information, click here.

The 18th annual Sun Wine & Food Fest is expected to happen in 2022.

