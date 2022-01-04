More Cities, Towns to Distribute COVID-19 Test Kits This Week

Several more cities and towns are planning to distribute COVID-19 test kits in Connecticut this week.

Approximately 426,000 tests arrived in New Britain last Friday. This comes after a shipment of 3 million at-home COVID-19 tests didn't arrive earlier in the week last week, setting back distribution plans at a time of heavy demand for testing.

In the last two days, Connecticut has distributed 350,120 N-95 masks and 2,296,874 since December 30th.



Be safe, be vigilant, and wear a mask as this surge continues. It won't last forever and if we do the right thing, we'll get through this, together.

Long lines have been seen across the state as thousands wait for test kits. In some locations, the distributions have been forced to close early after running out of kits.

Dozens of cars lined up to get COVID-19 test kits in Waterbury on Sunday.

On Sunday, Governor Ned Lamont said the state is continuing to scour the globe for more at-home kits and is working to expand capacity.

I’ve heard the wants and needs of people at testing sites around the state, and to everyone out there waiting for more tests, I see you and hear you.



I've heard the wants and needs of people at testing sites around the state, and to everyone out there waiting for more tests, I see you and hear you.

We continue scouring the globe for more at-home rapid kits and working with our partners to expand capacity ASAP.

East Haven

East Haven will distribute COVID-19 test kits Tuesday at East Haven High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies run out. Police say anyone who shows up early will be turned away.

The tests are reserved for residents. A driver's license or State of Connecticut ID will be required for verification.

Residents can also get N95 masks at a designated pick-up area at Town Hall during business hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Monday through Friday while supplies last.

A small percentage of the town's tests are being reserved for at-risk residents and essential municipal workers.

Glastonbury

Glastonbury will distribute tests to residents only Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. at the baseball field entrance to Riverfront Park.

The town is asking people not to line up prior to 8:30 a.m.

Those looking to receive a test should access Welles Street from Naubuc Avenue. Once on Welles Street, drive past the Riverfront Community Center and Boathouse entrance and enter the second driveway of Riverfront Park (baseball field entrance).

Guilford

COVID-19 test kits will be given to residents who registered from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Guilford fairgrounds.

When registering, residents must pick a time slot for pick up. Two test kits will be available per household.

If you do not have a valid registration and go to the fairgrounds, you will be turned away.

Proof of residency is required.

The link to register can be found here.

North Branford

Residents of North Branford will be able to line up for a chance to get a test kit on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Wall Field/Totoket Valley Park.

Vehicles should enter at the Wall Field entrance and exit by the softball field.

Police say the town has received a limited supply and the distribution will end when supplies run out.

Stonington

Stonington has a few hundred testing kits and plans to prioritize symptomatic individuals and frontline workers including first responders, childcare workers, municipal and school staff.

There is a two kit max per household and the kits are only for residents.

The locations for tests on Tuesday, January 4 include:

Stonington Borough Fire Department 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Drive through and distributed in front of fire station



Old Mystic Fire Department 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Park in the parking lot across from the fire station and tests will be distributed from outside the front entrance



Mystic Fire Department 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Park and come to the back of the station



Once a location runs out of tests, they will not have any other tests available.

Vernon

The Town of Vernon will distribute COVID-19 home test kits beginning at noon

Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Henry Park. Access to the park is from South Street only.

Kits are available to Vernon residents only. Fewer than 2,000 test kits are available. They are intended for Vernon residents who have an immediate need for testing

because they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Test kits are limited to one per person and a maximum of two per vehicle, based on need. They will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone seeking a test kit must show identification to prove they are a Vernon resident.

N-95 masks will be distributed on a separate day.

Wallingford

COVID-19 test kits and N95 masks will be distributed at the Oakdale Theatre on South Turnpike Road in Wallingford on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

People are asked to enter through the main driveway at the Oakdale.

Everyone seeking a test or mask will be required to show proof they are a Wallingford resident.

Police are asking people not to line up before the distribution event to avoid causing disruptions on South Turnpike Road and at the Oakdale.

Supplies are limited and will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.