More Guidance to Be Released Today About Returning Students to School in the Fall

More guidance is expected to be released from the state on Monday about their plan to welcome students back to school this fall.

It may be summer break now, but school districts have a lot of work to do in the next two months to prepare for getting students back into the classroom.

On Thursday, the governor and the state's education commissioner gave guidance for reopening schools safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Education released guidelines Thursday for how school districts should proceed to bring all students back to the classroom at the start of the school year.

While they didn't suggest COVID-19 testing or temperature checks, they urged students and staff to wear masks and that teachers keep students in small cohorts, among other things.

The announcement last week amplified the work school districts need to do to get ready for reopening. It's a stress not only for superintendents, but for parents, too.

The state began to release details of its plan to have students return to schools across Connecticut in the fall

"I want them to know that safety and the health of their children and our teachers and staff is our priority," said Superintendent of Waterbury Public Schools Dr. Verna Ruffin.

"We are anticipating that we're going to have to shut down fully potentially again and so it's not one, it's not two, but potentially a third plan that we have to develop in the next four to six weeks," added Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.

Despite declining hospitalization numbers here in Connecticut, superintendents will have to have back up plans in place in case COVID-19 cases rise again. It could include possibly going back to virtual teaching.

The extended guidance for reopening schools is expected to be released on Monday.