More Restaurants, Shops and Amenities Open at Mohegan Sun as Reopening Continues

More restaurants, shops and amenities are opening at Mohegan Sun as the casino enters its next phase of reopening.

Here is a look at some of the things that are reopening in the coming days:

Restaurants

Bobby's Burger Palace is already open for take out. Beginning on Wednesday, June 17, sit-down dining will be allowed. The restaurant is open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon through 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana reopened on Friday, June 12 for takeout and starting Wednesday, June 17, dine-in services will be available. Frank Pepa is open every day.

Pasta Vita is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. There are two locations: one in the Casino of the Sky and one in the Casino of the Earth.

The Lansdowne Irish Pub & Music House reopens on Wednesday, June 17. Initial hours of operation are noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

MJ23 Sports Bar & Grill will begin offering dine-in service on Wednesday, June 17. Take-out options are also still available. The MJ23 Sports Bar & Grill is open from noon to 8 p.m. daily.

Todd English's Tuscany is now open for dining inside with takeout options available. Sit-down dining on the terrace outside Tuscany and drinks at the Taughannick Falls Bar had previously reopened.

Jasper White's Summer Shack has reopened for dine-in and takeout starting Wednesday, June 17. The Summer Shack will be open from 4 p.m. through 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon through 11 p.m. on Saturday and noon through 10 p.m. on Sunday. The Summer Shack Express in the Casino of the Earth is expected to reopen on June 24.

BALLO Italian Restaurant will reopen for take-out and dine-in on Friday, June 19. The restaurant is expected to be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. and on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Carlo's Bakery, Chick-fil-A, Harvest Moon Bar and Phantasia have also all reopened.

Shopping

About 20 locations in the Shops at Mohegan Sun have already reopened, casino officials said. More shops are expected to reopen in the coming weeks.

On Monday, June 22, Victoria's Secret will reopen.

Amenities

On Wednesday, June 17, Kids Quest & Cyber Quest will reopen at 5 p.m. There will be age restrictions and safety policies in place. Kids Quest & Cyber Quest is open from noon to midnight daily.

The Mohegan Sun Golf Club is open for the season. The MSGC's Clubhouse and Pautipaug Pub & Grille is set to reopen on Friday, June 19.

The Comix Roadhouse reopens on Thursday, June 18. It will be open from late afternoon to late night Thursday though Saturday.

Mohegan Sun Race Book is reopening on Friday, June 19. The hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The Comix Comedy Club returns this upcoming weekend with a comedian on Friday and Saturday evenings.

